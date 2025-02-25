Addison Advisors LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 265,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 252,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMU stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

