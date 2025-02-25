Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,220,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

