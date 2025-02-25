Addison Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Addison Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

