Addison Advisors LLC Has $18.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 173,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

