Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $5,117,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $262.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average is $222.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

