Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 155,163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

