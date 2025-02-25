Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

