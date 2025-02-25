Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

