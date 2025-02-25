Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 85,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $517.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

