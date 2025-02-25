Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 503 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after buying an additional 626,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,630,000 after acquiring an additional 615,776 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,935,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 358,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,320,000 after acquiring an additional 257,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

