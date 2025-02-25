Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after buying an additional 1,194,696 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

