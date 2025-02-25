Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,368 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 393.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SGOL opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

