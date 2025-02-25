Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $753,000 Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

