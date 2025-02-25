Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

SIO stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $186.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

