Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

