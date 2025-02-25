Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,023,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

