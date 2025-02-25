Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,391,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,160,000 after purchasing an additional 213,916 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 651,492 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,047,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 609,036 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

