Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 618 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after acquiring an additional 713,608 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,253,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,116 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 449,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 349,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

