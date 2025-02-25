Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

