Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,197 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 240,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

PGHY stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

