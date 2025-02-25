Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.12 and last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 2793991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.