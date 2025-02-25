AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

