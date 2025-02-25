98,861 Shares in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Bought by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Avalon Capital Management owned about 0.16% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 379,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 321,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 704,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

