97,400 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 51,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on INO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

