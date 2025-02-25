968 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOO opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $550.10 and its 200-day moving average is $536.92. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.