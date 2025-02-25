85,007 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

