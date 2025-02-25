820 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $282.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $543.00.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
