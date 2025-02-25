820 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $282.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.