8,110 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,110 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after acquiring an additional 778,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,005 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after acquiring an additional 332,576 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,660,000 after acquiring an additional 817,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 285,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AEM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

