582 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

