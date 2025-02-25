58,187 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

