29,194 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

