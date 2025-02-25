2,461 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Purchased by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

