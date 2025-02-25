24,028 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 26,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 819,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Price Performance
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.