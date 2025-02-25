18,888 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Acquired by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Brown Financial Advisors owned 0.21% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 79.0% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

Shares of BBRE stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $885.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

