14,744 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,501,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 487,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $70.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.