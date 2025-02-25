14,404 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

