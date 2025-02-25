11,383 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 852.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 55.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.