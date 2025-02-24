Zhihu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,781 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 381% compared to the average daily volume of 578 call options.

Zhihu Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 1,486,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.20. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Zhihu by 65.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $212,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Zhihu from $5.40 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Further Reading

