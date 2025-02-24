Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.31. Zeta Global shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 2,445,419 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

