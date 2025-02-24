YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 1785370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1807 per share. This is an increase from YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

