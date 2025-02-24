YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of APLY opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $19.04.
YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Set to Reward Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.