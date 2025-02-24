YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of APLY opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $19.04.

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

