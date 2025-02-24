Yext (NYSE:YEXT) vs. Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Financial Survey

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -41.50% -55.89% -33.86% Yext -4.64% -11.10% -3.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Onfolio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Onfolio and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.

Yext has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Onfolio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and Yext”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $5.24 million 1.28 -$8.15 million ($0.60) -2.18 Yext $404.32 million 2.07 -$2.63 million ($0.15) -43.70

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yext beats Onfolio on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company’s platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

