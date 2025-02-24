Yellow Pages Limited (Y) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Yellow Pages Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE:Y opened at C$11.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.57. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$8.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

