Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1758 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
Yellow Pages stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $9.89.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
