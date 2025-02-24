Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1758 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

Yellow Pages stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Yellow Pages has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.