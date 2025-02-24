Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3,669.7% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 81,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,204,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $299.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

