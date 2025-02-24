Xperi (XPER) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $123.89 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Xperi has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $397.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

