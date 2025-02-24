World Equity Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $197.69 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day moving average is $201.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.