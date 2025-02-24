World Equity Group Inc. Takes $366,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Creative Planning raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,055 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $218.68 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average is $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

