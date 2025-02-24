World Equity Group Inc. Invests $494,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.