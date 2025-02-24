World Equity Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $111.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $817.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

